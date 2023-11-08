Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

10 best movies of Manoj Bajpayee

Satya

Manoj Bajpayee played a Mumbai gangster Bhiku Mhatre and gave a lifetime performance in Satya

It marked Manoj Bajpayee's first film as a leading man. He did a terrific job in the film

Shool 

Aligarh is among his best performances. He played a homosexual professor in the film

Aligarh

Manoj regarded Gali Gulieyan among those films which impacted him the most inside out. He was not in his senses while shooting the film

Gali Gulieyan

Another underrated film of Manoj Bajpayee is 1971. It is about the war prisoners of Indo-pak war of 1971

1971

Manoj Bajpayee won the National award for his terrific performance in Bhonsle. It was directed by Devashish Makhija

 Bhonsle

Bajpayee was last seen in a direct-to-Ott release Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. The movie went on to becoming a huge success 

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Manoj shared screen space with Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar. The movie is a heartfelt roller-coaster ride of emotions

Gulmohar

Kaun?

How can anyone forget about Kaun? Manoj Bajpayee gave a scintillating performance in this Ram Gopal Varma film

Last but not the least, Gangs Of Wasseypur is among the best films of Indian cinema. It changed the filmmaking pattern in India 

Gangs Of Wasseypur 

