10 best movies of Manoj Bajpayee
Satya
Manoj Bajpayee played a Mumbai gangster Bhiku Mhatre and gave a lifetime performance in Satya
It marked Manoj Bajpayee's first film as a leading man. He did a terrific job in the film
Shool
Aligarh is among his best performances. He played a homosexual professor in the film
Aligarh
Manoj regarded Gali Gulieyan among those films which impacted him the most inside out. He was not in his senses while shooting the film
Gali Gulieyan
Another underrated film of Manoj Bajpayee is 1971. It is about the war prisoners of Indo-pak war of 1971
1971
Manoj Bajpayee won the National award for his terrific performance in Bhonsle. It was directed by Devashish Makhija
Bhonsle
Bajpayee was last seen in a direct-to-Ott release Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. The movie went on to becoming a huge success
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Manoj shared screen space with Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar. The movie is a heartfelt roller-coaster ride of emotions
Gulmohar
Kaun?
How can anyone forget about Kaun? Manoj Bajpayee gave a scintillating performance in this Ram Gopal Varma film
Last but not the least, Gangs Of Wasseypur is among the best films of Indian cinema. It changed the filmmaking pattern in India
Gangs Of Wasseypur
