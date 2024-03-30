Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 30, 2024
10 best movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran
It is a psychological neo-noir movie that revolves around a police officer who conflicts between a twisted criminal case and his past. It is one of the best performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran
Mumbai Police
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj played an advocate in Jana Gana Mana and delivered a memorable performance. Its sequel is reportedly in the works
Image: IMDb
Jana Gana Mana
Filled with intense drama between an RTO officer and a film superstar, Driving Licence is a successful Malayalam movie that was remade in Hindi as Selfiee
Image: IMDb
Driving Licence
Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran himself, Lucifer stars Mohanlal in the lead. It is a political drama layered with mass elements and a powerful storyline. Its sequel is presently in the works
Lucifer
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj Sukumaaran played an antagonist in Kuruthi. The movie is a neo-noir action thriller that sheds light on a controversial subject with brilliance
Kuruthi
Image: IMDb
It is an acclaimed action-drama that revolves around the egos of a retired army havaldar and an honest upright cop. It is a must-watch Malayalam movie
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Image: IMDb
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Memories is a crime-thriller that revolves around an investigation of a series of murders in a similar pattern
Memories
Image: IMDb
It is a medical drama that revolves around the relationship of a committed senior doctor and an irresponsible intern
Ayalum Njanum Thammil
Image: IMDb
Salaar
Image: IMDb
Prithviraj Sukumaran played one of the leads in the Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The actor will be seen in the antagonist role in its sequel
Image: IMDb
Presently running in cinemas, it is a survival drama that revolves around a painful true story. Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a lifetime performance and deserves every award this year. A must-watch!
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life
Video Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram
The actor will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan playing the role of an antagonist
Up Next?
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.