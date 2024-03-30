Heading 3

March 30, 2024

10 best movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran 


It is a psychological neo-noir movie that revolves around a police officer who conflicts between a twisted criminal case and his past. It is one of the best performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran 

Mumbai Police

Image: IMDb

Prithviraj played an advocate in Jana Gana Mana and delivered a memorable performance. Its sequel is reportedly in the works

Image: IMDb

Jana Gana Mana

Filled with intense drama between an RTO officer and a film superstar, Driving Licence is a successful Malayalam movie that was remade in Hindi as Selfiee 

Image: IMDb

Driving Licence

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran himself, Lucifer stars Mohanlal in the lead. It is a political drama layered with mass elements and a powerful storyline. Its sequel is presently in the works 

Lucifer

Image: IMDb

Prithviraj Sukumaaran played an antagonist in Kuruthi. The movie is a neo-noir action thriller that sheds light on a controversial subject with brilliance 

Kuruthi

Image: IMDb

It is an acclaimed action-drama that revolves around the egos of a retired army havaldar and an honest upright cop. It is a must-watch Malayalam movie 

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Image: IMDb

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Memories is a crime-thriller that revolves around an investigation of a series of murders in a similar pattern 

Memories

Image: IMDb

It is a medical drama that revolves around the relationship of a committed senior doctor and an irresponsible intern 

Ayalum Njanum Thammil

Image: IMDb

Salaar

Image: IMDb

Prithviraj Sukumaran played one of the leads in the Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The actor will be seen in the antagonist role in its sequel 

Image: IMDb

Presently running in cinemas, it is a survival drama that revolves around a painful true story. Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a lifetime performance and deserves every award this year. A must-watch! 

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life 

Video Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

The actor will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan playing the role of an antagonist 

Up Next?

