Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 Best movies of Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor's debut film, where he played the lead role opposite Dimple Kapadia, became a massive hit and established him as a romantic hero
Bobby (1973)
In this iconic multi-starrer film directed by Manmohan Desai, Kapoor played the role of Akbar, one of three brothers separated in childhood
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
Karz (1980)
This musical thriller directed by Subhash Ghai featured Kapoor in the lead role as Monty Oberoi, a man reincarnated to avenge his murder in his previous life
Directed by Raj Kapoor, this film explores themes of love and societal norms, with Rishi Kapoor delivering a memorable performance as Devdhar
Prem Rog (1982)
A romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, where Kapoor played the role of Rohit, opposite Sridevi. The film is celebrated for its music and picturesque locations
Chandni (1989)
Directed by Randhir Kapoor, this film depicted a love story set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Kashmir. Kapoor's portrayal of Chander earned critical acclaim
Henna (1991)
This romantic thriller marked the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and featured Kapoor in a pivotal role. His performance added depth to the storyline
Deewana (1992)
In this courtroom drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Kapoor portrayed a lawyer named Shekhar who stands against injustice, delivering a nuanced performance
Damini (1993)
A heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Habib Faisal, where Kapoor played the role of a middle-class school teacher struggling to make ends meet
Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
Kapoor & Sons (2016)
In this family drama directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor played the patriarch of a dysfunctional family, showcasing his versatility as an actor
