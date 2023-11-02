Heading 3

10 best movies of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol played an advocate in Damini. The movie was a huge blockbuster and it's dialogues gets viral even today 

 Damini

It is another action drama starring Sunny Deol that has immense popularity and chest-thumping dialogues

Ghatak

Famous for Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Sunny Deol recited this dialogue in this movie. It was a superhitle - Jeet

Ghayal

Border is a war action drama directed by JP Dutta. Sunny Deol played a Punjabi Major in the film. It is considered among the best army films made in India

Border

The Anil Sharma directorial is considered among the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and also among the best films of the actor

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol played a super cop in the 2001 released film Indian. His dialogue delivery wins over the heart of audience

Indian 

Arjun Pandit is another superhit film that had a great character arc of the protagonist who was once a professor but turns a gangster for a reason

 Arjun Pandit

The Anil Sharma directorial marked the union of the Deol family on screen. It is an emotional sports drama which is renewed for its sequel

Apne

Jeet marked the first ever collaboration of Sunny Deol and Salman Khan. The action film turned out to be a Superhit at the box office

 Jeet

Yash Chopra directed Darr: A Violent Love Story stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan. It was also a big blockbuster at the box office 

 Darr: A Violent Love Story

