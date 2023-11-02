Heading 3
NOVEMBER 02, 2023
10 best movies of Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol played an advocate in Damini. The movie was a huge blockbuster and it's dialogues gets viral even today
Damini
Image: IMDb
It is another action drama starring Sunny Deol that has immense popularity and chest-thumping dialogues
Ghatak
Image: IMDb
Famous for Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Sunny Deol recited this dialogue in this movie. It was a superhitle - Jeet
Ghayal
Image: IMDb
Border is a war action drama directed by JP Dutta. Sunny Deol played a Punjabi Major in the film. It is considered among the best army films made in India
Border
Image: IMDb
The Anil Sharma directorial is considered among the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and also among the best films of the actor
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Image: IMDb
Sunny Deol played a super cop in the 2001 released film Indian. His dialogue delivery wins over the heart of audience
Indian
Image: IMDb
Arjun Pandit is another superhit film that had a great character arc of the protagonist who was once a professor but turns a gangster for a reason
Arjun Pandit
Image: IMDb
The Anil Sharma directorial marked the union of the Deol family on screen. It is an emotional sports drama which is renewed for its sequel
Apne
Image: IMDb
Jeet marked the first ever collaboration of Sunny Deol and Salman Khan. The action film turned out to be a Superhit at the box office
Jeet
Image: IMDb
Yash Chopra directed Darr: A Violent Love Story stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan. It was also a big blockbuster at the box office
Darr: A Violent Love Story
Image: IMDb
