Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

10 Best movies of Yami Gautam 

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy, where she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

"Vicky Donor" (2012)

Image: Imdb

In this comedy-drama, Yami Gautam played the female lead opposite Ali Zafar

Image: Imdb

"Total Siyapaa" (2014) 

Yami Gautam appeared in a supporting role in this intense thriller, alongside Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Image: Imdb

"Badlapur" (2015) 

Yami Gautam had a special appearance in this action-comedy film starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha

"Action Jackson" (2014) 

Image: Imdb

Yami Gautam played one of the female leads in this romantic drama, sharing the screen with Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela

"Sanam Re" (2016)

Image: Imdb

Yami Gautam starred in this romantic film opposite Pulkit Samrat

"Junooniyat" (2016)

Image: Imdb

In this revenge drama, Yami Gautam played the female lead alongside Hrithik Roshan

"Kaabil" (2017)

Image: Imdb

Yami Gautam had a significant role in this political crime thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan

"Sarkar 3" (2017) 

Image: Imdb

Yami Gautam played a pivotal role in this social drama, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" (2018)

Image: Imdb

 "Uri: The Surgical Strike" (2019) 

Image: Imdb

Yami Gautam appeared in a supporting role in this critically acclaimed military action film, starring Vicky Kaushal

