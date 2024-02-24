Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 Best movies of Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy, where she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
"Vicky Donor" (2012)
Image: Imdb
In this comedy-drama, Yami Gautam played the female lead opposite Ali Zafar
Image: Imdb
"Total Siyapaa" (2014)
Yami Gautam appeared in a supporting role in this intense thriller, alongside Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image: Imdb
"Badlapur" (2015)
Yami Gautam had a special appearance in this action-comedy film starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha
"Action Jackson" (2014)
Image: Imdb
Yami Gautam played one of the female leads in this romantic drama, sharing the screen with Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela
"Sanam Re" (2016)
Image: Imdb
Yami Gautam starred in this romantic film opposite Pulkit Samrat
"Junooniyat" (2016)
Image: Imdb
In this revenge drama, Yami Gautam played the female lead alongside Hrithik Roshan
"Kaabil" (2017)
Image: Imdb
Yami Gautam had a significant role in this political crime thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan
"Sarkar 3" (2017)
Image: Imdb
Yami Gautam played a pivotal role in this social drama, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" (2018)
Image: Imdb
"Uri: The Surgical Strike" (2019)
Image: Imdb
Yami Gautam appeared in a supporting role in this critically acclaimed military action film, starring Vicky Kaushal
