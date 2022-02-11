10 best movies of Robert Downey Jr.

The 2008 release resurrected Robert Downey Jr.'s whole career. It is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it has a record-breaking box office record as well as critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
The 1985 film starred Robert alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Kelly LeBrock. The film was widely praised by critics
Image: IMDb
Weird Science
The Shane Black directorial starred the actor as Harry Lockhart in the film and it is touted as one of the finest works of the actor prior to his marvel career
Image: IMDb
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
The 2008 action-comedy film directed by Ben Stiller starred Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles. The film was a box office success and received widespread critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Tropic Thunder
The 2013 release was a multi-starrer film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. In this film, Robert reprised his role as Iron Man, albeit in a supporting role as the mentor to the titular actor
Image: IMDb
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The 2016 release is the third installment in the Captain America series, and it is one of the most impressive performances of the actor as Tony Stark
Image: IMDb
Captain America: Civil War
It went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2016, as well as the fourth-highest-grossing superhero film of all time
Image: IMDb
The David Fincher directorial starred Robert as a journalist Paul Avery, revolving around the Zodiac killer's activities in the late 1960s and early 1970s
Image: IMDb
Zodiac
The 2019 release marked one of the most significant performances of the actor as he delivered a proper conclusion to his stint as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film broke all the box office records
Image: IMDb
Avengers: Endgame
The Oliver Stone directorial portrays the actor as Wayne Gale, who is a crucial supporting character. The film was a minor box office success and earned mixed reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Natural Born Killers
The 2000 film, directed by Curtis Hanson, starred the actor as Terry Crabtree. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and did well at the box office
Image: IMDb
Wonder Boys
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Finest works of Tom Hiddleston