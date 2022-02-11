Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 11, 2022

10 best movies of Robert Downey Jr.

Heading 3

Iron Man

The 2008 release resurrected Robert Downey Jr.'s whole career. It is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it has a record-breaking box office record as well as critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

The 1985 film starred Robert alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Kelly LeBrock. The film was widely praised by critics

Image: IMDb

Weird Science

The Shane Black directorial starred the actor as Harry Lockhart in the film and it is touted as one of the finest works of the actor prior to his marvel career

Image: IMDb

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The 2008 action-comedy film directed by Ben Stiller starred Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles. The film was a box office success and received widespread critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Tropic Thunder

The 2013 release was a multi-starrer film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. In this film, Robert reprised his role as Iron Man, albeit in a supporting role as the mentor to the titular actor

Image: IMDb

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The 2016 release is the third installment in the Captain America series, and it is one of the most impressive performances of the actor as Tony Stark

Image: IMDb

Captain America: Civil War

It went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2016, as well as the fourth-highest-grossing superhero film of all time

Image: IMDb

The David Fincher directorial starred Robert as a journalist Paul Avery, revolving around the Zodiac killer's activities in the late 1960s and early 1970s

Image: IMDb

Zodiac

The 2019 release marked one of the most significant performances of the actor as he delivered a proper conclusion to his stint as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film broke all the box office records

Image: IMDb

Avengers: Endgame

The Oliver Stone directorial portrays the actor as Wayne Gale, who is a crucial supporting character. The film was a minor box office success and earned mixed reviews from critics

Image: IMDb

Natural Born Killers

The 2000 film, directed by Curtis Hanson, starred the actor as Terry Crabtree. The film received largely positive reviews from critics and did well at the box office

Image: IMDb

Wonder Boys

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Tom Hiddleston

Click Here