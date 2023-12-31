Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 31, 2023
10 Best New Year Party Songs
Begin your Year with a Salman Khan's banger from Tiger Zinda Hai
Swag Se Swagat
Image source: IMDb
Although Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff ruled the dance floor with this song, you can not resist yourself to groove on
Jai Jai Shivshankar
Image source: IMDb
It is among the most popular songs of the year. Let's follow the beat and enjoy the eve
Image source: IMDb
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
Another SRK song with much higher energy and grooving beats
Zinda Banda
Image source: IMDb
Pick this song to set the fire on the dance floor with you partner
What Jhumka?
Image source: IMDb
Another banger party song from Salman Khan's filmography, tap on and go wild on the beats
Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
No one can beat Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif in this, but you can definitely pick this party track to make your evening more special
Bang Bang
Image source: IMDb
When you have a party, you can't ignore this musical hit. The Telugu song not only bring Oscar to India but also drove the audience crazy
Naatu Naatu
Image source: IMDb
Naa Reddy
Image source: IMDb
The Tamil song from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is the perfect track to drive into full South Indian vibes
It is among the most popular songs of the recent times, raise the volume and see how your body moves with every beat
Vaathi Coming
Image source: IMDb
