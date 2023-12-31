Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

December 31, 2023

10 Best New Year Party Songs

Begin your Year with a Salman Khan's banger from Tiger Zinda Hai

Swag Se Swagat 

Image source: IMDb

Although Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff ruled the dance floor with this song, you can not resist yourself to groove on 

Jai Jai Shivshankar 

Image source: IMDb

It is among the most popular songs of the year. Let's follow the beat and enjoy the eve

Image source: IMDb

 Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Another SRK song with much higher energy and grooving beats 

Zinda Banda

Image source: IMDb

Pick this song to set the fire on the dance floor with you partner 

What Jhumka? 

Image source: IMDb

Another banger party song from Salman Khan's filmography, tap on and go wild on the beats 

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

No one can beat Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif in this, but you can definitely pick this party track to make your evening more special

 Bang Bang 

Image source: IMDb

When you have a party, you can't ignore this musical hit. The Telugu song not only bring Oscar to India but also drove the audience crazy 

Naatu Naatu

Image source: IMDb

Naa Reddy

Image source: IMDb

The Tamil song from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is the perfect track to drive into full South Indian vibes

It is among the most popular songs of the recent times, raise the volume and see how your body moves with every beat

Vaathi Coming 

Image source: IMDb

