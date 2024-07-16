Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
JULY 16, 2024
10 best Ninja movies of all time
This film features epic battles and its climatic final fight scene is a highlight, showcasing innovative martial arts, and weapon techniques
Five element ninjas
Image: IMDb
In this revenge-driven film, you'll get to enjoy a variety of martial arts styles, perfect for keeping the audience hooked
Image: IMDb
Ninja: Shadow of a tear
This movie is about swordsman Jubei as he battles demonic ninjas to protect his land
Ninja Scroll
Image: IMDb
This movie about Four mutated turtles trained in ninja combat fight crime in New York has the perfect balance of humor and action
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Image: IMDb
This movie is about a spacecraft kidnapping and the discovery of a Japanese corporation investment with a thrilling climax with ninjas
You only live twice
Image: IMDb
This film is paced with action as he takes on his adoptive brother and a group of ninja-trained terrorists
The Octagon
Image: IMDb
A woman is possessed by the ghost of a ninja and forced into martial arts killings, known for its entertaining plot
Ninja III: The Domination
Image: IMDb
This movie has the perfect mixture of action, fantasy, and romance as two ninja clans are forced into a conflict despite a peace agreement
Shinobi: Heart Under Blade
Image: IMDb
Ninja in the Dragon’s Den
Image: IMDb
This film features a Japanese ninja, and a Chinese martial artist has to team up to avenge their master’s death
Azumi
Image: IMDb
In this, a young orphan trained to become a lethal ninja, and along with her classmates set on a journey to eliminate warlords
