JULY 16, 2024

10 best Ninja movies of all time


This film features epic battles and its climatic final fight scene is a highlight, showcasing innovative martial arts, and weapon techniques

Five element ninjas

Image: IMDb 

In this revenge-driven film, you'll get to enjoy a variety of martial arts styles, perfect for keeping the audience hooked

Image: IMDb 

Ninja: Shadow of a tear

This movie is about swordsman Jubei as he battles demonic ninjas to protect his land

Ninja Scroll

Image: IMDb 

This movie about Four mutated turtles trained in ninja combat fight crime in New York has the perfect balance of humor and action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image: IMDb 

This movie is about a spacecraft kidnapping and the discovery of a Japanese corporation investment with a thrilling climax with ninjas

You only live twice

Image: IMDb 

This film is paced with action as he takes on his adoptive brother and a group of ninja-trained terrorists

The Octagon

Image: IMDb 

A woman is possessed by the ghost of a ninja and forced into martial arts killings, known for its entertaining plot

Ninja III: The Domination

Image: IMDb 

This movie has the perfect mixture of action, fantasy, and romance as two ninja clans are forced into a conflict despite a peace agreement

Shinobi: Heart Under Blade

Image: IMDb 

Ninja in the Dragon’s Den

Image: IMDb 

This film features a Japanese ninja, and a Chinese martial artist has to team up to avenge their master’s death

Azumi

Image: IMDb 

In this, a young orphan trained to become a lethal ninja, and along with her classmates set on a journey to eliminate warlords

