10 best Noona romance K-dramas
Travel back to pre-2010 with a bold female lead and sizzling noona romance featuring irresistible chemistry
Image: MBC
My Lovely Sam Soon
A heartwarming drama that beautifully weaves the bonds between its characters. Love blooms in unexpected places
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
An adorable, feel-good love story with leads who'll keep you glued to the screen, binge-worthy
Image: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
A soothing and unhurried love story, a departure from typical dramas, yet immensely enjoyable
Image: tvN
Encounter
Noona romance sizzles as age takes a back seat, with fiery chemistry between Park Seo Joon and Uhm Jung Hwa
Image: tvN
A Witch’s Romance
Instant and undeniable on-screen chemistry, though fate keeps them apart. A tale of love's ups and downs
Image: SBS
Temperature of Love
Unexpectedly enjoyable, with Seo Hyun Jin's lead role shining. A story of love and life's quirks
Why Her?
Image: SBS
Realistic chemistry makes this romance shine. A tale of love's complexities and societal judgments
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
An artistic masterpiece exploring a mature and morally ambiguous love. A unique departure from typical drama
Secret Love Affair
Image: JTBC
A drama that stands out, evoking deep emotional investment. A story with a distinctive touch that lingers.
IMAGE: tvN
Melancholia