june 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 best of Moon Ga Young’s K-dramas

Pujya Doss

Ju-kyung, insecure about her looks, masters makeup to become a goddess at school. But can she maintain the facade while juggling two handsome admirers? 

Image: tvN

True Beauty

Da-Hyun gets linked to a chef by a mysterious curse, reliving his past traumas while unearthing secrets and a thrilling connection. 

Image: tvN

Link: Eat, Love, Kill 

Ha-seong, a passionate bank teller, clashes with the by-the-book bank supervisor Su-yeong, sparking a fiery office romance with hidden depths. 

The Interest of Love 

Image: JTBC

A TV anchor with perfect memory and an actress who forgets her past cross paths, leading to a poignant love story about healing and self-discovery

Image: MBC

Find Me in Your Memory

Su-ji, tempted by evil, sets out to seduce men for fun, but gets entangled in a dangerous game of love and revenge with devastating consequences

Tempted

Image: MBC

Three roommates struggling to run a guesthouse find their lives turned upside down with the arrival of an unexpected family and a blossoming romance

Welcome to Waikiki 2

Image: JTBC

Starstruck fan Ye-ri gets the ultimate fangirl dream: living next door to EXO members, leading to hilarious hijinks and heartwarming friendships

EXO Next Door 

Image: Naver TV

Young and passionate music students navigate their dreams and first loves as they face the competitive world of the National Conservatory of Korea

Heartstrings 

Image: MBC

A cheerful high school student with a secret illness cherishes her final days, spreading joy and hope to those around her in this heartwarming coming-of-age story

Mimi 

Image: Mnet

An unconventional Joseon-era doctor disguises herself as a man to practice

Live Up to Your Name 

Image: tvN

