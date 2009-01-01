10 best old-school K-pop hits
Released in 2012, Gangnam Style was a massive hit all over the world and one of the first K-pop songs to contribute the most to the Hallyu wave
Image: P NATION
PSY’s Gangnam Style
One of the most popular tracks from the trendsetter 2NE1, I Am The Best continues to be an all-time hit among K-pop fans
Image: YG Entertainment
2NE1’s I Am The Best
This unforgettable hit from SNSD or Girls’ Generation was released in 2009 and more than a decade later, the song is still considered a K-pop treasure
SNSD’s GEE
Image: SM Entertainment
It was a simpler time when 2PM’s one of the top songs Hands Up swiftly took over the K-pop industry
2PM’s Hands Up
Image: JYP Entertainment
The first boy group H.O.T ruled the K-pop world for quite a long time and this powerful song from them still lives rent-free in the fans’s heads.
H.O.T’s We Are The Future
Image: SM Entertainment
BIGBANG’s impact on K-pop can not be understated and a lot of their major hits including Haru Haru will swiftly take you back in their era
BIGBANG’s Haru Haru
Image: YG Entertainment
Sorry Sorry is a classic song by Super Junior, brilliantly displaying their vocal prowess and this track is their first global hit, introducing fans to a new and unique K-pop concept
Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry
Image: SM Entertainment
Rain subsequently changed the game for K-pop and this track is a forever fan-favorite of the soloist, which also perfectly encapsulates his persona
Rain’s Rainism
Image: J. Tune Entertainment
This superhit track from SHINee once reigned over the K-pop industry, helping them earn a massive fanbase
SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong
Image: SM Entertainment
This iconic K-pop track by Brown Eyed Girls is still popular, thanks to its addictive beat and groovy choreography, Which PSY even borrowed to use in his song Gentleman
Brown Eyed Girls’ ABRACADABRA
Image: Nega Network