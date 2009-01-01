Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

may 5, 2024

Entertainment

10 best old-school K-pop hits

Released in 2012, Gangnam Style was a massive hit all over the world and one of the first K-pop songs to contribute the most to the Hallyu wave

Image: P NATION

 PSY’s Gangnam Style

One of the most popular tracks from the trendsetter 2NE1, I Am The Best continues to be an all-time hit among K-pop fans

Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1’s I Am The Best

This unforgettable hit from SNSD or Girls’ Generation was released in 2009 and more than a decade later, the song is still considered a K-pop treasure

SNSD’s GEE

Image: SM Entertainment

It was a simpler time when 2PM’s one of the top songs Hands Up swiftly took over the K-pop industry

2PM’s Hands Up

Image: JYP Entertainment

The first boy group H.O.T ruled the K-pop world for quite a long time and this powerful song from them still lives rent-free in the fans’s heads.

H.O.T’s We Are The Future

Image: SM Entertainment

BIGBANG’s impact on K-pop can not be understated and a lot of their major hits including Haru Haru will swiftly take you back in their era

BIGBANG’s Haru Haru

Image: YG Entertainment


Sorry Sorry is a classic song by Super Junior, brilliantly displaying their vocal prowess and this track is their first global hit, introducing fans to a new and unique K-pop concept

Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry

Image: SM Entertainment

Rain subsequently changed the game for K-pop and this track is a forever fan-favorite of the soloist, which also perfectly encapsulates his persona

Rain’s Rainism

Image: J. Tune Entertainment

This superhit track from SHINee once reigned over the K-pop industry, helping them earn a massive fanbase

SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong

Image: SM Entertainment

This iconic K-pop track by Brown Eyed Girls is still popular, thanks to its addictive beat and groovy choreography, Which PSY even borrowed to use in his song Gentleman

Brown Eyed Girls’ ABRACADABRA 

Image: Nega Network

