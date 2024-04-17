Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 17, 2024
10 best on-screen siblings of Hindi cinema
In the film Karan Arjun, actors Salman and Shah Rukh appeared on the screens together for the first time and were brothers to each other
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
How can we miss Shah Rukh as Rahul and Hrithik as Rohan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Their onscreen brotherly bond is surely iconic
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan
Mere paas maa hai! The strong dialogue delivery between onscreen brothers Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar is undeniably iconic
Image: IMDb
Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor
Directed by David Dhawan, Chal Mere Bhai stars Salman and Sanjay as brothers. The movie also stars Karisma Kapoor in lead
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt
Image: IMDb
Probably the most popular onscreen brother duo ever formed! They appeared as brothers in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain
Mohnish Bahl and Salman Khan
Image: IMDb
Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya holds a special place for Salman Khan's fans. But the sibling bond between Kajol and Arbaaz won hearts too
Arbaaz Khan and Kajol
Image: IMDb
Sarabjit stars the mentioned actors as brother and sister. Their performance in the movie lives in our hearts rent-free
Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Do we even need to mention their chemistry as siblings in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? The duo was just splendid while showcasing their pure bond
Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta
Image: IMDb
It might come as a shocker, but the duo played siblings in the 2000 film Josh
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: IMDb
In Dil Dhadakne Do, these actors appeared as siblings. They were seen having fun & teasing each other, just like a typical brother-sister duo
