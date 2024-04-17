Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 17, 2024

10 best on-screen siblings of Hindi cinema


In the film Karan Arjun, actors Salman and Shah Rukh appeared on the screens together for the first time and were brothers to each other

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

How can we miss Shah Rukh as Rahul and Hrithik as Rohan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Their onscreen brotherly bond is surely iconic

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Mere paas maa hai! The strong dialogue delivery between onscreen brothers Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar is undeniably iconic

Image: IMDb

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor

Directed by David Dhawan, Chal Mere Bhai stars Salman and Sanjay as brothers. The movie also stars Karisma Kapoor in lead

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Image: IMDb

Probably the most popular onscreen brother duo ever formed! They appeared as brothers in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain

Mohnish Bahl and Salman Khan

Image: IMDb

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya holds a special place for Salman Khan's fans. But the sibling bond between Kajol and Arbaaz won hearts too

Arbaaz Khan and Kajol

Image: IMDb

Sarabjit stars the mentioned actors as brother and sister. Their performance in the movie lives in our hearts rent-free

Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: IMDb

Do we even need to mention their chemistry as siblings in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? The duo was just splendid while showcasing their pure bond

Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta

Image: IMDb

It might come as a shocker, but the duo played siblings in the 2000 film Josh

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: IMDb

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: IMDb

In Dil Dhadakne Do, these actors appeared as siblings. They were seen having fun & teasing each other, just like a typical brother-sister duo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here