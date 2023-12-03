Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

December 03, 2023

10 Best OTT Movies & Shows of 2023

As the sequel of season 1, this season, Shubh returns to take the revenge to a whole new level

Asur 2

 Images: IMDb 

This story is about a small artist who works in his grandfather’s printing press, designing con job that uniquely suits him

Farzi

 Images: IMDb 

The inspiring movie is about a girl who loses her right hand and gets hope from a failed cricketer

Ghoomer

 Images: IMDb 

The story starts from the 6 months where season 1 ended, and the Made in Heaven wedding planning company is still running but this time from a modest office in Old Delhi

 Images: IMDb 

Made in Heaven 2

The story is about Shaan, working as a night manager in a star hotel in Dhaka, who is approached by Safina Kidwai to help her escape to India

The Night Manager

 Images: IMDb 

In this thrill-based movie, an operative at an Indian spy agency sets on a mission to track down the agent selling India’s defense secrets

Khufiya

 Images: IMDb 

The movie, based on Anurag Pathak’s novel, tells about the journey of an IPS and IRS officer

12th Fail

 Images: IMDb 

This self-discovery movie is about four women who set out on a road trip on their bikes

Dhak Dhak

 Images: IMDb 

This heartfelt movie is based on the relationship between a mother suffering from dementia and her daughter

Goldfish

 Images: IMDb 

The series is about a boy struggling to be free from the shadow of his dead gangster father and win over the love of his life

 Guns and Gulabs

 Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here