Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 03, 2023
10 Best OTT Movies & Shows of 2023
As the sequel of season 1, this season, Shubh returns to take the revenge to a whole new level
Asur 2
Images: IMDb
This story is about a small artist who works in his grandfather’s printing press, designing con job that uniquely suits him
Farzi
Images: IMDb
The inspiring movie is about a girl who loses her right hand and gets hope from a failed cricketer
Ghoomer
Images: IMDb
The story starts from the 6 months where season 1 ended, and the Made in Heaven wedding planning company is still running but this time from a modest office in Old Delhi
Images: IMDb
Made in Heaven 2
The story is about Shaan, working as a night manager in a star hotel in Dhaka, who is approached by Safina Kidwai to help her escape to India
The Night Manager
Images: IMDb
In this thrill-based movie, an operative at an Indian spy agency sets on a mission to track down the agent selling India’s defense secrets
Khufiya
Images: IMDb
The movie, based on Anurag Pathak’s novel, tells about the journey of an IPS and IRS officer
12th Fail
Images: IMDb
This self-discovery movie is about four women who set out on a road trip on their bikes
Dhak Dhak
Images: IMDb
This heartfelt movie is based on the relationship between a mother suffering from dementia and her daughter
Goldfish
Images: IMDb
The series is about a boy struggling to be free from the shadow of his dead gangster father and win over the love of his life
Guns and Gulabs
Images: IMDb
