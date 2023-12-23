Heading 3
10 best OTT performances of 2023
The National Award winning actor gave back-to-back two terrific performances on OTT this year - Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Manoj Bajpayee
Image source- IMDb
Tillotama Shome nailed her part in Konkana Sen Sharma directed Mirror - an episode in Lust Stories anthology
Image source- IMDb
Tillotama Shome
Amruta Subhash was also one of the leads in Mirror (Lust Stories). She was terrific as Tillotama's maid
Amruta Subhash
Image source- IMDb
It has been a wholesome year for Barun Sobti. The actor gave two remarkable performances on OTT - Asur Season 2 and Kohrra
Barun Sobti
Image source- IMDb
Arshad Warsi once again shines in his no-nonsense avatar while reprising his role in Asur Season 2. He was very intense while performing
Arshad Warsi
Image source- IMDb
Suvinder Vicky is among the best talents we discovered this year. The Punjabi actor nailed his part in Kohrra
Suvinder Vicky
Image source- IMDb
The young actor showed a wide arc of his acting in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee. He completely went into the skin of the character
Sidhant Gupta
Image source- IMDb
The actress did an exceptional job in Trial By Fire. She played a strong mother who lost her two children in Uphaar fire tragedy
Rajshri Deshpande
Image source- IMDb
Abhay Deol
Image source- IMDb
Trial by Fire also stars Abhay Deol as one of the lead characters. He played his part very well and deserved to be in this list
Kay Kay Menon kept inspiring the audience with his brilliant performances in two web shows this year- Bambai Meri Jaan and The Railway Men
Kay Kay Menon
Image source- IMDb
