Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 23, 2023

10 best OTT performances of 2023

The National Award winning actor gave back-to-back two terrific performances on OTT this year - Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai 

Manoj Bajpayee 

Image source- IMDb

Tillotama Shome nailed her part in Konkana Sen Sharma directed Mirror - an episode in Lust Stories anthology

Image source- IMDb

Tillotama Shome 

Amruta Subhash was also one of the leads in Mirror (Lust Stories). She was terrific as Tillotama's maid 

Amruta Subhash

Image source- IMDb

It has been a wholesome year for Barun Sobti. The actor gave two remarkable performances on OTT - Asur Season 2 and Kohrra 

Barun Sobti 

Image source- IMDb

Arshad Warsi once again shines in his no-nonsense avatar while reprising his role in Asur Season 2. He was very intense while performing 

Arshad Warsi 

Image source- IMDb

Suvinder Vicky is among the best talents we discovered this year. The Punjabi actor nailed his part in Kohrra 

Suvinder Vicky

Image source- IMDb

The young actor showed a wide arc of his acting in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee. He completely went into the skin of the character

Sidhant Gupta 

Image source- IMDb

The actress did an exceptional job in Trial By Fire. She played a strong mother who lost her two children in Uphaar fire tragedy 

Rajshri Deshpande 

Image source- IMDb

Abhay Deol

Image source- IMDb

Trial by Fire also stars Abhay Deol as one of the lead characters. He played his part very well and deserved to be in this list 

Kay Kay Menon kept inspiring the audience with his brilliant performances in two web shows this year- Bambai Meri Jaan and The Railway Men 

Kay Kay Menon 

Image source- IMDb

