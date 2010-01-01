10 Best Park Min Young K-dramas 

Park Min Young shines in Sungkyunkwan Scandal, portraying Kim Yoon Hee, who disguises as a man to navigate challenges and enters Sungkyunkwan, a prestigious school. She won the Excellence Award for her role in the 2010 KBS Drama Awards
SOURCE: KBS
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Park Min Young excels as Kim Na Na in City Hunter, an independent woman with exceptional martial arts skills, securing a role as a bodyguard due to her poignant past
SOURCE: SBS
City Hunter
In Healer, Min Young impresses as Young Shin, an ambitious internet news reporter with a hidden past, earning her a 2014 KBS Drama Award for Excellence
Healer
SOURCE: KBS2
In the thriller Remember, Min Young portrays Lee In Ah, a principled prosecutor fighting corruption within her ranks while upholding justice against powerful conglomerates
Remember
SOURCE: SBS
Queen for Seven Days
SOURCE: KBS
Park Min Young embodies Shin Chae Kyung, later Queen Dangyeong, in a brief yet tumultuous reign, navigating political conspiracies and personal sacrifices in the Joseon Dynasty
In a popular drama, Min Young plays Secretary Kim Mi So, astonishing her boss, Vice Chairman Lee Young Joon, by announcing her resignation after nine years of dedicated service
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
SOURCE: tvN
Her Private Life
SOURCE: tvN
In When the Weather is Fine, Park Min Young plays Mok Hae Won, a cellist who returns to her high school hometown, Bookhyun Village, to reconnect with former classmate and neighbor Im Eun Seob
When the Weather Is Fine
SOURCE: JTBC
Park Min Young portrays Jin Ha Kyung, a vibrant 35-year-old weather forecaster in Forecasting Love and Weather, whose life takes a turn when she encounters Lee Si Woo, head of Special Reporting Division 2 at the Korea Meteorological Administration
Forecasting Love and Weather
SOURCE: Netflix
In a fresh take on contracts, Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a "single life helper" entangled between Jung Ji Ho and Kang Hae Jin in a unique drama centered on unconventional relationships