January 31, 2024

10 Best Park Min Young K-dramas 

Park Min Young shines in Sungkyunkwan Scandal, portraying Kim Yoon Hee, who disguises as a man to navigate challenges and enters Sungkyunkwan, a prestigious school. She won the Excellence Award for her role in the 2010 KBS Drama Awards

SOURCE: KBS

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Park Min Young excels as Kim Na Na in City Hunter, an independent woman with exceptional martial arts skills, securing a role as a bodyguard due to her poignant past

SOURCE: SBS

City Hunter

In Healer, Min Young impresses as Young Shin, an ambitious internet news reporter with a hidden past, earning her a 2014 KBS Drama Award for Excellence

Healer

SOURCE: KBS2

In the thriller Remember, Min Young portrays Lee In Ah, a principled prosecutor fighting corruption within her ranks while upholding justice against powerful conglomerates

Remember

SOURCE: SBS

Queen for Seven Days 

SOURCE: KBS

Park Min Young embodies Shin Chae Kyung, later Queen Dangyeong, in a brief yet tumultuous reign, navigating political conspiracies and personal sacrifices in the Joseon Dynasty

In a popular drama, Min Young plays Secretary Kim Mi So, astonishing her boss, Vice Chairman Lee Young Joon, by announcing her resignation after nine years of dedicated service

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

SOURCE: tvN

Her Private Life

SOURCE: tvN

In When the Weather is Fine, Park Min Young plays Mok Hae Won, a cellist who returns to her high school hometown, Bookhyun Village, to reconnect with former classmate and neighbor Im Eun Seob

When the Weather Is Fine

SOURCE: JTBC

Park Min Young portrays Jin Ha Kyung, a vibrant 35-year-old weather forecaster in Forecasting Love and Weather, whose life takes a turn when she encounters Lee Si Woo, head of Special Reporting Division 2 at the Korea Meteorological Administration

Forecasting Love and Weather 

SOURCE: Netflix

In a fresh take on contracts, Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a "single life helper" entangled between Jung Ji Ho and Kang Hae Jin in a unique drama centered on unconventional relationships

 Love in Contract

SOURCE: CJ ENM

