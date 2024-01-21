Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 21, 2024
10 Best Party Songs of Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar infuses "Dilbar" with her vibrant energy, making it an unstoppable hit in "Satyameva Jayate”
Dilbar
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
This song from the movie “Baar Baar Dekho” stands out as the ultimate party anthem, an absolute must-have for any lively celebration
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
Kala Chashma
An irresistible party track from Raabta, that'll have you dancing uncontrollably as soon as it plays
Main Tera Boyfriend
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
This song emerges as a revamped classic, earning its place as an evergreen party anthem, revitalized for new generations
Cheez Badi
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
This party song from Judwaa 2 electrifies the dance floor, infusing it with an irresistible energy that gets everyone grooving in sync
Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
"Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor & Sons is a vibrant one that effortlessly captures the fun and essence of carefree moments, celebrating the infectious energy of a beautiful girl
Kar Gayi Chull
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
"Coca Cola" from Luka Chuppi serves up an addictive, peppy vibe, instantly lifting spirits and setting the perfect tempo for any occasion
Coca Cola
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
"O Saki Saki" invites everyone, from Gen Z to Millennials, to unleash their hottest dance moves to its irresistible beats, transcending generations on the dance floor
O Saki Saki
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
Chote Chote Peg
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
"Chote Chote Peg" is the ultimate call for every party animal, igniting the scene with its infectious rhythm and setting the tone for an unforgettable night of revelry
An ultimate party favourite, "Aankh Marey '' from the film 'Simmba' is a tune that beckons everyone to join in, its signature step is just impossible to resist on any dance floor.
Aankh Marey
Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.