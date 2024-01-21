Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 21, 2024

10 Best Party Songs of Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar infuses "Dilbar" with her vibrant energy, making it an unstoppable hit in "Satyameva Jayate”

Dilbar

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

This song from the movie “Baar Baar Dekho” stands out as the ultimate party anthem, an absolute must-have for any lively celebration

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

Kala Chashma

An irresistible party track from Raabta, that'll have you dancing uncontrollably as soon as it plays

Main Tera Boyfriend

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

This song emerges as a revamped classic, earning its place as an evergreen party anthem, revitalized for new generations

Cheez Badi

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

This party song from Judwaa 2 electrifies the dance floor, infusing it with an irresistible energy that gets everyone grooving in sync

Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

"Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor & Sons is a vibrant one that effortlessly captures the fun and essence of carefree moments, celebrating the infectious energy of a beautiful girl

Kar Gayi Chull

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

"Coca Cola" from Luka Chuppi serves up an addictive, peppy vibe, instantly lifting spirits and setting the perfect tempo for any occasion

Coca Cola

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

"O Saki Saki" invites everyone, from Gen Z to Millennials, to unleash their hottest dance moves to its irresistible beats, transcending generations on the dance floor

O Saki Saki

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

Chote Chote Peg

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

"Chote Chote Peg" is the ultimate call for every party animal, igniting the scene with its infectious rhythm and setting the tone for an unforgettable night of revelry

An ultimate party favourite, "Aankh Marey '' from the film 'Simmba' is a tune that beckons everyone to join in, its signature step is just impossible to resist on any dance floor.

Aankh Marey

Images- Neha Kakkar Instagram

