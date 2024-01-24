Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 best patriotic songs 

B Praak’s one of the most popular songs, Teri Mitti is a must-listen song this Republic day. The song pays homage to the ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers 

 Teri Mitti

Unlike most patriotic songs, this one is more of a personal piece which tells you of the world view of the protagonist. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan have sung this melody 

Ae Watan

Sung by AR Rahman, it is a beautiful patriotic song from the movie, Swades. One can hear to it on loop without getting tired 

Ye Jo Des Hai Mera

It is one of the popular songs from the movie Karma, sung by Mohammad Aziz & Kavita Krishnamurthy 

Ae Watan Tere Liye

This song tells you the longing of a soldier posted on the borders away from their families, with letters and memories being their only connection

Sandese Aate Hain

This song takes you back to the days of independence struggle when the likes of Bhagat Singh gave up their lives for earning independence for the country

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

This is a song that one would happily sing-along for the love of India. Not many listen to its lyrics but they are quite meaningful

I Love My India

Rang de Basanti is a bhangra-fusion song that has patriotic fervor and a fun element to it

Rang De Basanti

Maa Tujhe Salaam

The song belongs to A. R. Rahman's 1998 album 'Vande Mataram' and has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India 

Chak De India

The song crooned by Sukhwinder talks about doing everything in one's capacity for the nation

