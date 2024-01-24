Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 best patriotic songs
B Praak’s one of the most popular songs, Teri Mitti is a must-listen song this Republic day. The song pays homage to the ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers
Teri Mitti
Image: IMDb
Unlike most patriotic songs, this one is more of a personal piece which tells you of the world view of the protagonist. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan have sung this melody
Image: IMDb
Ae Watan
Sung by AR Rahman, it is a beautiful patriotic song from the movie, Swades. One can hear to it on loop without getting tired
Image: IMDb
Ye Jo Des Hai Mera
It is one of the popular songs from the movie Karma, sung by Mohammad Aziz & Kavita Krishnamurthy
Ae Watan Tere Liye
Image: IMDb
This song tells you the longing of a soldier posted on the borders away from their families, with letters and memories being their only connection
Sandese Aate Hain
Image: IMDb
This song takes you back to the days of independence struggle when the likes of Bhagat Singh gave up their lives for earning independence for the country
Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
Image: IMDb
This is a song that one would happily sing-along for the love of India. Not many listen to its lyrics but they are quite meaningful
I Love My India
Image: IMDb
Rang de Basanti is a bhangra-fusion song that has patriotic fervor and a fun element to it
Rang De Basanti
Image: IMDb
Maa Tujhe Salaam
Image: IMDb
The song belongs to A. R. Rahman's 1998 album 'Vande Mataram' and has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst the people of India
Chak De India
Image: IMDb
The song crooned by Sukhwinder talks about doing everything in one's capacity for the nation
