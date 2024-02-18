Heading 3

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 best performances of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Kashi in Bajirao Mastani is nothing short of a masterpiece, stealing the show and earning acclaim

As Kashi

Image: IMDB

Based on a short story by Ruskin Bond 7 Khoon Maaf has the actress in a role that is often touted as one of Chopra's best performances

Image: IMDB

As Susanna

Chopra brought an unseen innocence, purity, and depth to the character of Jhilmil in Barfi that is unmissable 

Image: IMDB

As Jhilmil

Priyanka stepped into the shoes of the boxing champion Mary Kom in her biopic. It not only resonated with audiences but also garnered praise from critics

As Mary Kom

Image: IMDB

In Kaminey, Priyanka brought to life one of her most endearing characters, set against the backdrop of the underworld and chronicling the lives of twin brothers

As Sweety

Image: IMDB

In Don, Priyanka transformed into the formidable Junglee Billi, Roma, infiltrating the underworld to avenge her brother's demise

As Roma

Image: IMDB

Priyanka marked a significant breakthrough in her career with the compelling portrayal of the antagonist, Soniya Roy, in the movie Aitraaz

As Soniya Roy

Image: IMDB

Priyanka took on the role of a journalist in Krrish movie, aiming to capitalize on Krishna, a man endowed with extraordinary powers, only to find herself falling in love with him

As Priya

Image: IMDB

In Fashion movie, Priyanka delivered an iconic performance that earned her the prestigious National Award and numerous other accolades

As Meghna Mathur

Image: IMDB

 As Ayesha

Image: IMDB

Dil Dhadakne Do unfolds the narrative of a dysfunctional family. Priyanka Chopra illuminated the screen with her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra

