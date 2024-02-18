Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
10 best performances of Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Kashi in Bajirao Mastani is nothing short of a masterpiece, stealing the show and earning acclaim
As Kashi
Image: IMDB
Based on a short story by Ruskin Bond 7 Khoon Maaf has the actress in a role that is often touted as one of Chopra's best performances
Image: IMDB
As Susanna
Chopra brought an unseen innocence, purity, and depth to the character of Jhilmil in Barfi that is unmissable
Image: IMDB
As Jhilmil
Priyanka stepped into the shoes of the boxing champion Mary Kom in her biopic. It not only resonated with audiences but also garnered praise from critics
As Mary Kom
Image: IMDB
In Kaminey, Priyanka brought to life one of her most endearing characters, set against the backdrop of the underworld and chronicling the lives of twin brothers
As Sweety
Image: IMDB
In Don, Priyanka transformed into the formidable Junglee Billi, Roma, infiltrating the underworld to avenge her brother's demise
As Roma
Image: IMDB
Priyanka marked a significant breakthrough in her career with the compelling portrayal of the antagonist, Soniya Roy, in the movie Aitraaz
As Soniya Roy
Image: IMDB
Priyanka took on the role of a journalist in Krrish movie, aiming to capitalize on Krishna, a man endowed with extraordinary powers, only to find herself falling in love with him
As Priya
Image: IMDB
In Fashion movie, Priyanka delivered an iconic performance that earned her the prestigious National Award and numerous other accolades
As Meghna Mathur
Image: IMDB
As Ayesha
Image: IMDB
Dil Dhadakne Do unfolds the narrative of a dysfunctional family. Priyanka Chopra illuminated the screen with her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.