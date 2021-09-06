Sep 06, 2021
10 Best
performances
of Pankaj Tripathi
1. Masaan
Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in Masaan is applaudable. The actor’s dialogue delivery made a huge impact and won many hearts
2. Gangs of Wasseypur
Pankaj Tripathi gave an exceptional performance in Gangs of Wasseypur as Sultan Qureshi
3. Stree
The horror-comedy movie, Stree was a blockbuster at the box office and Pankaj Tripathi added an amazing essence to the movie with his immense talent
4. Mirzapur
Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, a movie about mafia and dons. His performance was iconic and we all know that nonone could have done that role better
5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Gunjan Saxena’s extremely loving and supportive father. His acting in the movie was commendable
6. Newton
Pankaj Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the black comedy, Newton. He portrays the character of assistant commandant Aatma Singh in the film. He even won many awards for this role
7. Sacred Games
Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in Sacred Games was applauded by fans and critics alike. His character as Guruji became very popular and many times he outshined the others
8. Ludo
Pankaj Tripathi’s role in Ludo was widely appreciated. He laughed, lied, deceived and even romanced his way out of every situation he’s put in Ludo and made his way straight into people’s hearts
9. Bareilly Ki Barfi
Pankaj Tripathi won much acclaim for his role as Narottam Mishra in the much-loved comedy film Bareilly Ki Barfi
10. Mimi
Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a driver in Mimi. He was brilliant with his witty expressions and perfect comedy dialogue delivery timing
