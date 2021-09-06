Sep 06, 2021

10 Best
performances
of Pankaj Tripathi

 1. Masaan

Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in Masaan is applaudable. The actor’s dialogue delivery made a huge impact and won many hearts

 2. Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi gave an exceptional performance in Gangs of Wasseypur as Sultan Qureshi

 3. Stree

The horror-comedy movie, Stree was a blockbuster at the box office and Pankaj Tripathi added an amazing essence to the movie with his immense talent

 4. Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, a movie about mafia and dons. His performance was iconic and we all know that nonone could have done that role better

 5. Gunjan Saxena: The           Kargil Girl

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Gunjan Saxena’s extremely loving and supportive father. His acting in the movie was commendable

 6. Newton

Pankaj Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the black comedy, Newton. He portrays the character of assistant commandant Aatma Singh in the film. He even won many awards for this role

 7. Sacred Games

Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in Sacred Games was applauded by fans and critics alike. His character as Guruji became very popular and many times he outshined the others

 8. Ludo

Pankaj Tripathi’s role in Ludo was widely appreciated. He laughed, lied, deceived and even romanced his way out of every situation he’s put in Ludo and made his way straight into people’s hearts

 9. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Pankaj Tripathi won much acclaim for his role as Narottam Mishra in the much-loved comedy film Bareilly Ki Barfi

 10. Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a driver in Mimi. He was brilliant with his witty expressions and perfect comedy dialogue delivery timing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here