10 Best Period K-dramas to Watch

It tells the story of a mysterious genius woman whose family was accused of murder overnight and of a crown prince who is under a mysterious curse. When the two of them first met at the most desperate moments of their lives
Our Blooming Youth
Image: tvN
Yoo SePoong, a genius doctor, and Seo EunWoo, an eccentric doctor, meet once again at the beautiful and strange clinic. A warm prescription for the sick ones, and for the villain, a fresh blast from the doctors of the Joseon era
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist 2
Image: tvN
It is a refreshing and heartwarming story about Kang HanSu, a lawyer who plans lawsuits and even takes advantage of the feelings of wronged victims
Joseon Lawyer: A Morality
Image: MBC
Depicts the heartfelt love story between a noblewoman and a mysterious man set in Joseon during the Qing invasion, known in Korean as Byeongja Horan
My Dearest
Image: MBC
A continuation of the heartfelt love story between a noblewoman and a mysterious man set in Joseon during the Qing invasion, known in Korean as Byeongja Horan
My Dearest Part 2
Image: MBC
It is a refreshing and mysterious romance drama that revolves around Yoon Dano, the owner of Ehwawon, a boarding house that breaks all types of stereotypes, and the 3 boarders who have secrets
The Secret Romantic Guest House
Image: SBS
This historical drama, which is also a comedy melodrama, depicts the operation of a wedding party for the four maidens who represent the Joseon Dynasty, led by a young widow Jung SoonDeok, and a young widower Sim JungWoo
The Matchmakers
Image: KBS
Depicts the heartbreaking love story that spans 1,500 years, moving between the past and present
Moon In The Day
Image: ENA
A drama that focuses on the second and third periods of the Goryeo-Khitan War.
Goryeo-Khitan War
Image: KBS
It tells the stories of various heroes writing different legends of the mystical and ancient country of Arthdal