Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
APRIL 02, 2024
10 best pranks by Bollywood celebs
Tiger Shroff pranked Akshay Kumar by shaking the cold drink and asking him to open it, spilling the cold drink on him
#1
Image source- tigerjackieshroff
Ajay Devgn tricked Arjan Bajwa by serving him gajar ka halwa mixed with chili powder
Image source- ajaydevgn
#2
In the Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani shoot where Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur had to drink from shot glasses, Ranbir replaced those water shots with vodka shots
Image: IMDb
#3
Sonakshi Sinha pranked her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar by pulling off his chair and making him fall on the ground
#4
Image source- aslisona
Shahid Kapoor scared Alia Bhatt by knocking on her door and making strange noises, leading her to scream in fear
#5
Image source- shahidkapoor
During the Chennai Express shoot, Deepika Padukone pranked Shah Rukh Khan by smashing a bottle on Rohit’s head, and Rohit pretended to have blood on his head
#6
Image source- deepikapadukone
Abhishek Bachchan led Aiswarya Rai into the men’s washroom making her think that they were going into a hotel room
#7
Image source- bachchan
Aamir Khan pretended to drop hot tea on Raveena Tandon leaving her shocked until she discovered the cup was empty and tied to a plate
#8
Image: IMDb
#9
Image source- sunnyleone
Sunny Leone pranked her husband Daniel Weber by pretending to chop off her finger
Image source- sidmalhotra
Sidharth Malhotra convinced 14 years old Adharsh Gourav that he had to swim across the water for a scene, causing him stress
#10
