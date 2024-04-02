Heading 3

10 best pranks by Bollywood celebs


Tiger Shroff pranked Akshay Kumar by shaking the cold drink and asking him to open it, spilling the cold drink on him

Ajay Devgn tricked Arjan Bajwa by serving him gajar ka halwa mixed with chili powder

In the Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani shoot where Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur had to drink from shot glasses, Ranbir replaced those water shots with vodka shots

Sonakshi Sinha pranked her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar by pulling off his chair and making him fall on the ground

Shahid Kapoor scared Alia Bhatt by knocking on her door and making strange noises, leading her to scream in fear

During the Chennai Express shoot, Deepika Padukone pranked Shah Rukh Khan by smashing a bottle on Rohit’s head, and Rohit pretended to have blood on his head

Abhishek Bachchan led Aiswarya Rai into the men’s washroom making her think that they were going into a hotel room

Aamir Khan pretended to drop hot tea on Raveena Tandon leaving her shocked until she discovered the cup was empty and tied to a plate

Sunny Leone pranked her husband Daniel Weber by pretending to chop off her finger 

Sidharth Malhotra convinced 14 years old Adharsh Gourav that he had to swim across the water for a scene, causing him stress 

