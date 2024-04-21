Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 21, 2024

10 best quotes by Aditi Roy Hydari


It's an enthralling experience to be in front of the mic and record a song

#1

#1

I've been dancing since I was five. To me, dance is a visual representation of being free and empowered 

#2

#2

If people view wearing bikini as a problem, then dirt is in their minds and not in mine

#3

#3

People of the same age group bond easily at various levels, as they have the same concerns

#4

#4

I love minimalistic jewelry with a contemporary touch

#5

#5

For me, Hyderabad was all about summer holidays, rasam rice, spicy pickles, and more

#6

#6

Good cinema has no regional or linguistic boundaries

#7

#7

I consider myself a director's actor, so I'm open to working with filmmakers from across the country and even abroad

#8

#8

It's always exciting to work with people you admire

#9

#9

#10

#10

If I believe that I have done it all, there's nothing more for me to learn and explore 

