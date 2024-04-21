Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
april 21, 2024
10 best quotes by Aditi Roy Hydari
It's an enthralling experience to be in front of the mic and record a song
#1
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
I've been dancing since I was five. To me, dance is a visual representation of being free and empowered
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
#2
If people view wearing bikini as a problem, then dirt is in their minds and not in mine
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
#3
People of the same age group bond easily at various levels, as they have the same concerns
#4
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
I love minimalistic jewelry with a contemporary touch
#5
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
For me, Hyderabad was all about summer holidays, rasam rice, spicy pickles, and more
#6
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Good cinema has no regional or linguistic boundaries
#7
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
I consider myself a director's actor, so I'm open to working with filmmakers from across the country and even abroad
#8
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
It's always exciting to work with people you admire
#9
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
#10
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
If I believe that I have done it all, there's nothing more for me to learn and explore
