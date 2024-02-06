Heading 3

10 Best Quotes by Beyonce 

Your self-worth is determined by you. You don't have to depend on someone telling you who you are

Do what you were born to do. You just have to trust yourself

You're never too good to lose, you're never too big to lose, you're never too smart to lose, it happens. And it happens when it needs to happen 

It is so liberating to really know what I want, what truly makes me happy, what I will not tolerate. I have learned that it is no one else's job to take care of me but me

You can't let anyone tell you what your best is. You know what your best is

I don't like to gamble, but if there is one thing I'm willing to bet on it's myself

If you've been doing all you can and it's not happening for you, go out and have you a good old time ... move on

If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow

Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you

Never let success go to your head, never let failure get to your heart 

