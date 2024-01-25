Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 25, 2024
10 best quotes by Christopher Nolan
Every great story deserves a great ending
#1
Image Source: Getty
A camera is a camera, a shot is a shot, how you tell the story is the main thing
Image Source: Getty
#2
I like films that continue to spin your head in all sorts of different directions after you’ve seen them
Image Source: Getty
#3
My real interest is point of view. Deciding what’s the point of view we’re trying to express, who’s eyes are we seeing the story through?
#4
Image Source: Getty
I've been interested in dreams since I as a kid and I've wanted to do a film about them for a long time
#5
Image Source: Getty
If I could steal someone's dream myself, I'd have to go for one of Orson Welles
#6
Image Source: Getty
Revenge is a particularly interesting concept, especially the notion of whether or not it exists outside of just an abstract idea
#7
Image Source: Getty
The happiest men in this world are child, lunatic and a sage.I've been interested in dreams since I as a kid and I've wanted to do a film about them for a long time
#8
Image Source: Getty
I never considered myself a lucky person. I'm the most extraordinary pessimist. I truly am
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
I just love photographing things and putting them together to tell a story
