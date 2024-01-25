Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 25, 2024

10 best quotes by Christopher Nolan 

Every great story deserves a great ending

#1 

Image Source: Getty

A camera is a camera, a shot is a shot, how you tell the story is the main thing

Image Source: Getty

#2

I like films that continue to spin your head in all sorts of different directions after you’ve seen them

Image Source: Getty

#3

My real interest is point of view. Deciding what’s the point of view we’re trying to express, who’s eyes are we seeing the story through?

#4

Image Source: Getty

I've been interested in dreams since I as a kid and I've wanted to do a film about them for a long time

#5

Image Source: Getty

If I could steal someone's dream myself, I'd have to go for one of Orson Welles

#6

Image Source: Getty

Revenge is a particularly interesting concept, especially the notion of whether or not it exists outside of just an abstract idea

#7

Image Source: Getty

The happiest men in this world are child, lunatic and a sage.I've been interested in dreams since I as a kid and I've wanted to do a film about them for a long time

#8

Image Source: Getty

I never considered myself a lucky person. I'm the most extraordinary pessimist. I truly am

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

I just love photographing things and putting them together to tell a story 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here