Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 25, 2024

10 best quotes by Nana Patekar 


We all are Indians, and that should be our only religion. What is the need to be called a Hindu, Muslim, or Christian? Does anybody have any religion or caste at the time of birth?

#1 

Image: Nana Patekar's Instagram 

Actors are bedbugs in front of the nation. We don't have any worth

Image: IMDb

#2 

There is a difference between being straightforward and careless

Image: Nana Patekar's Instagram 

#3

The soldiers who serve in uniform at the front are our real heroes. They fight a battle every day to protect the integrity of the nation

#4

Image: Nana Patekar's Instagram 

Cooking is like doing yoga. There is a lot of satisfaction in cooking food for others

#5

Image: IMDb

My mother was a very strong woman. We were seven kids; five of them passed away. My elder brother and I are alive. My mother lost five kids, her husband, her parents, and siblings. But she was so strong, she was living for the people who were alive

#6

Image: IMDb

I wouldn't say I have a bad temper

#7

Image: IMDb

If you are serious about your work, honest, and straightforward, you are labeled eccentric

#8

Image: IMDb

I believe in God, but I am not religious

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

I'm going to be 75 next year. Till date, couldn't understand the difference between a Hindu And a Muslim 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here