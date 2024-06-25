10 best quotes by Nana Patekar 

We all are Indians, and that should be our only religion. What is the need to be called a Hindu, Muslim, or Christian? Does anybody have any religion or caste at the time of birth?
Actors are bedbugs in front of the nation. We don't have any worth
There is a difference between being straightforward and careless
The soldiers who serve in uniform at the front are our real heroes. They fight a battle every day to protect the integrity of the nation
Cooking is like doing yoga. There is a lot of satisfaction in cooking food for others
My mother was a very strong woman. We were seven kids; five of them passed away. My elder brother and I are alive. My mother lost five kids, her husband, her parents, and siblings. But she was so strong, she was living for the people who were alive
I wouldn't say I have a bad temper
If you are serious about your work, honest, and straightforward, you are labeled eccentric
I believe in God, but I am not religious
I'm going to be 75 next year. Till date, couldn't understand the difference between a Hindu And a Muslim