Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

January 23, 2024

10 best quotes by One Direction

Dreams are like stars, you may never catch them but if you follow them they will lead you to your destiny

#1

A dream is only a dream.. until you decide to make it real 

#2

Swallow your fears, wipe off your tears, let go of your darkest years. Chin up. Smile. Walk away

#3

I wouldn’t say I could fall in love at first sight, but maybe I just haven’t done that yet

#4

No matter how many times people try to criticize you, the best revenge is to prove them wrong 

#5

If you want to do something, go for it you've got nothing to lose 

#6

Just because you don't have a prince, doesn't mean your not a princess 

#7

It only takes a second to call a girl fat and She'll take a lifetime trying to starve herself.. think before you act 

#8

#9

Time moves in one direction, memory in another 

There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world 

#10

