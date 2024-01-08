Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 08, 2024
10 best quotes by Priyanka Chopra
No matter where you go in life or who you get married to, you have to be financially independent, whether you use it or not
#1
Image: IMDb
Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?
Image: IMDb
#2
You don't know what curves life will throw at you. You should have the ability to take care of yourself and the people you love
Image: IMDb
#3
Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it. Only then is it special
#4
Image: IMDb
You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you
#5
Image: IMDb
Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling
#6
Image: IMDb
You can’t control everything you just have to do your best with every opportunity
#7
Image: IMDb
Perfect is boring anyway. Flawed is good
#8
Image: IMDb
My wish for children is freedom. The freedom to think, the freedom to live
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how you did it
