10 best quotes by Sanam Saeed

The more real and genuine we are about ourselves, the more others will know that there is no shame in struggling, feeling low, anxious or having bad days - we all have them
That's the beauty of short films; their strength lies in delivering a message creatively and simply
Nothing should be banned. Anything that is progressive and contributes something to society shouldn't come in the way of politics
Mental health, although being talked about more and more nowadays, is still extremely misunderstood and stigmatized, especially in Pakistan, where people think ignoring or hiding the issue will make it go away
#4
I wouldn't want to take the late night subway in the U.S. or go for a late night stroll in the U.K. Women feel insecure anywhere in the world where they may become victims of predatory behavior
I wish I could be a professional singer
There are times when I am supposed to get off work by seven but only reach home by midnight because of production delays
It actually makes me squirm now, when I see my chapped lips on television
I've always admired actors such as Tabu, Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi and I'd like to do the kind of roles that they have done
Promotions are insane! It's the toughest part about making a movie, for us actors at least