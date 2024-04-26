Heading 3

10 best quotes from Abhishek Bachchan




I'm not a model; hence I don't see the reason to have a six-pack abs. I can pull off a tough and rugged look of a cop in 'Dhoom' series without taking my shirt off

#1

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

I am a sports enthusiast, and if given an opportunity, I want to be a sportsman, even today

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

#2

I am not one of those people who will ever be comfortable mocking or making caricatures of the stereotypes attached to any community

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

#3

The only fear I have is that I will wake up one day and nobody will allow me to do films. This is a fear every actor has

#4

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

A successful film is a good film, and a non-successful film is a bad film. It's as simple as that

#5

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Anybody who has interacted with me will definitely find me to be a chirpy person

#6

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

I don't believe in asking God for anything. If I am worthy, He will give it to me. I think we should earn his blessings; I have never believed in mannats

#7

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Critics have a job to do. They do not criticize you without reason

#8

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

I feel that one of the hardest things in acting is the way you need to switch your emotions

#9

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

#10

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

My daughter is not an object to flash around or a prized item to put on display

