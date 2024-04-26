Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 26, 2024
10 best quotes from Abhishek Bachchan
I'm not a model; hence I don't see the reason to have a six-pack abs. I can pull off a tough and rugged look of a cop in 'Dhoom' series without taking my shirt off
#1
I am a sports enthusiast, and if given an opportunity, I want to be a sportsman, even today
#2
I am not one of those people who will ever be comfortable mocking or making caricatures of the stereotypes attached to any community
#3
The only fear I have is that I will wake up one day and nobody will allow me to do films. This is a fear every actor has
#4
A successful film is a good film, and a non-successful film is a bad film. It's as simple as that
#5
Anybody who has interacted with me will definitely find me to be a chirpy person
#6
I don't believe in asking God for anything. If I am worthy, He will give it to me. I think we should earn his blessings; I have never believed in mannats
#7
Critics have a job to do. They do not criticize you without reason
#8
I feel that one of the hardest things in acting is the way you need to switch your emotions
#9
#10
My daughter is not an object to flash around or a prized item to put on display
