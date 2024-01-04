Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 04, 2024
10 best quotes from Breaking Bad
I’m not in the meth business. I’m in the empire business
#1
Image: IMDb
Shut the f**k up and let me die in peace
Image: IMDb
#2
Dude, you’re my hero and shit
#3
Image: IMDb
From where I sit, you made your own luck. As did your former partner. As did your lawyer
#4
Image: IMDb
You’re early lucky, you know that? You didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special
#5
Image: IMDb
I’ve gone where the universe takes me my whole life. It’s better to make those decisions for yourself
#6
Image: IMDb
This is my own private domicile, and I will not be harassed… b*tch
#7
Image: IMDb
I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really… I was alive
#8
Image: IMDb
#9
Image: IMDb
Say my name… You’re god-d*mn right
I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger
#10
Image: IMDb
