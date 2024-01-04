Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 04, 2024

10 best quotes from Breaking Bad

I’m not in the meth business. I’m in the empire business

#1

Image: IMDb

 Shut the f**k up and let me die in peace

Image: IMDb

#2

Dude, you’re my hero and shit

#3

Image: IMDb

 From where I sit, you made your own luck. As did your former partner. As did your lawyer

#4

Image: IMDb

You’re early lucky, you know that? You didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special

#5

Image: IMDb

 I’ve gone where the universe takes me my whole life. It’s better to make those decisions for yourself

#6

Image: IMDb

This is my own private domicile, and I will not be harassed… b*tch

#7

Image: IMDb

I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really… I was alive

#8

Image: IMDb

#9

Image: IMDb

Say my name… You’re god-d*mn right

I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger

#10

Image: IMDb

