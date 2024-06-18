10 best quotes from Kabir Khan 

Sometimes saying apolitical only reeks of your privilege, because what's happening in the country doesn't affect you, you all with money can live in a bubble
#1
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
It's the easiest thing today, demonizing the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in its history. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing
#2
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
For nationalism, sometimes we need a counterpoint or a villain. However, you don't need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for your country and you don't need a counterpoint
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
#3
As opposed to 'Ek Tha Tiger,' which was a glamourize peek into the world of intelligence agents, Phantom is more real. It does not have the usual trappings of 'spies.' This is more about the people involved
#4
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
Kabul Express is loosely based on the experiences my friend Rajan Kapoor and I shared in Kabul
#5
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
I always try to put a strong political context, as a backdrop, in my films
#6
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
There are certain battles that are worth fighting for and we should just keep making the films that are important and relevant
#7
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
I don't look at things like success and failure too seriously
#8
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
I can very honestly say that my position in the film industry today would not be what it is if it wasn't for my collaboration with Salman
#9
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
#10
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
I have often heard, and I get very worried when I hear this - people in the industry say we are apolitical