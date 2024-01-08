Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 08, 2024
10 best quotes from Money Heist
Death Can Be The Greatest Opportunity Of Your Life
#1
In The End, Love Is A Good Reason For Everything To Fall Apart
#2
Every Day, I’d Wake Up Wondering If It Was My Last
#3
Either We Both Win Or We Both Lose. Colonel, It’s Time For You To Face It, This Is Checkmate
#4
It Didn’t All Work Out The Way We Wanted. We’re Not All Here, But We Did Achieve Something
#5
And When you think you have nothing to lose, you get stronger
#6
What We’ll Do Tomorrow Requires Us To THINK About The Present Not The Past
#7
The plan is designed to survive any setbacks, including my death
#8
You’re the sexiest woman in the world but I love you for your brains
#9
#10
Time is greater than money
