Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 08, 2024

10 best quotes from Money Heist 

Death Can Be The Greatest Opportunity Of Your Life

#1 

In The End, Love Is A Good Reason For Everything To Fall Apart

#2

Every Day, I’d Wake Up Wondering If It Was My Last

#3

Either We Both Win Or We Both Lose. Colonel, It’s Time For You To Face It, This Is Checkmate

#4

It Didn’t All Work Out The Way We Wanted. We’re Not All Here, But We Did Achieve Something

#5

And When you think you have nothing to lose, you get stronger

#6

What We’ll Do Tomorrow Requires Us To THINK About The Present Not The Past

#7

The plan is designed to survive any setbacks, including my death

#8

You’re the sexiest woman in the world but I love you for your brains

#9

#10

Time is greater than money

