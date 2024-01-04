Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 04, 2024
10 best quotes from Peaky Blinders
“You are stepping into a world you don’t understand.”
#1
“No one’s gonna hang you, Tommy. You’re gonna hang yourself.”
#2
“Are you a whore? Because if you’re not, you’re in the wrong place.”
#3
“What makes you think I would’ve gone to bed with you after one whiskey and some conversation?”
#4
“I know who I am, Linda. I know who I am, and I’m all right with it.”
#5
“Grace, look at me. F*ck these people, eh. F*ck ‘em. I need you to be alright. I need you, Grace. I need you.”
#6
“Inside every man, there is a devil.”
#7
“I swear to God, if I spend another day in that village, I’m going to blow it up with dynamite. Probably blow my hands off with it, but it will be worth it.”
#8
#9
“I’m Arthur. You’ve already met me. I used to throw you out the window so John could catch you.”
“Don't F*** With The Peaky Blinders”
#10
