Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 04, 2024

10 best quotes from Peaky Blinders 

“You are stepping into a world you don’t understand.” 

#1

Image: IMDb

“No one’s gonna hang you, Tommy. You’re gonna hang yourself.” 

Image: IMDb

#2

“Are you a whore? Because if you’re not, you’re in the wrong place.” 

#3

Image: IMDb

 “What makes you think I would’ve gone to bed with you after one whiskey and some conversation?” 

#4

Image: IMDb

 “I know who I am, Linda. I know who I am, and I’m all right with it.” 

#5

Image: IMDb

 “Grace, look at me. F*ck these people, eh. F*ck ‘em. I need you to be alright. I need you, Grace. I need you.” 

#6

Image: IMDb

“Inside every man, there is a devil.” 

#7

Image: IMDb

 “I swear to God, if I spend another day in that village, I’m going to blow it up with dynamite. Probably blow my hands off with it, but it will be worth it.” 

#8

Image: IMDb

#9

Image: IMDb

“I’m Arthur. You’ve already met me. I used to throw you out the window so John could catch you.” 

“Don't F*** With The Peaky Blinders” 

#10

Image: IMDb

