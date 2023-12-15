Heading 3
10 best quotes from Vikings
Always Remember To Finish Off Your Opponent If You Can - Rollo
#1
Image: Imdb
I’ve been told your god is a carpenter. And guess what? So am I - Floki
Image: Imdb
#2
What Is It About The Word 'King' That Makes Even Reasonable People Behave Like Idiots? - Ivar
#3
Image: Imdb
Power Is Only Given To Those Who Are Willing To Lower Themselves To Pick It Up - Ragnar
#4
Image: Imdb
You Vikings are incorrigible. You emerge from the womb with only one thing on your mind…how to die - King Ecbert
#5
Image: Imdb
We fight. That is how we win, and that is how we die - Ragnar
#6
Image: Imdb
Warriors don’t show their heart until the axe reveals it - Floki
#7
Image: Imdb
You couldn’t kill me if you tried for a hundred years - Lagartha
#8
Image: Imdb
#9
Image: Imdb
I don’t believe in the gods’ existence. Man is the master of his own fate, not the gods - Ragnar
What Are You So Afraid Of? It's Only Death! - Bjorn
#10
Image: Imdb
