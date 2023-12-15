Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 15, 2023

10 best quotes from Vikings 

Always Remember To Finish Off Your Opponent If You Can - Rollo

#1

Image: Imdb

I’ve been told your god is a carpenter. And guess what? So am I - Floki

Image: Imdb

#2

What Is It About The Word 'King' That Makes Even Reasonable People Behave Like Idiots? - Ivar

#3

Image: Imdb

Power Is Only Given To Those Who Are Willing To Lower Themselves To Pick It Up - Ragnar

#4

Image: Imdb

You Vikings are incorrigible. You emerge from the womb with only one thing on your mind…how to die - King Ecbert

#5

Image: Imdb

We fight. That is how we win, and that is how we die - Ragnar

#6

Image: Imdb

Warriors don’t show their heart until the axe reveals it - Floki

#7

Image: Imdb

You couldn’t kill me if you tried for a hundred years - Lagartha

#8

Image: Imdb

#9

Image: Imdb

I don’t believe in the gods’ existence. Man is the master of his own fate, not the gods - Ragnar

What Are You So Afraid Of? It's Only Death! - Bjorn 

#10

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here