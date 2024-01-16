Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 16, 2024
10 best quotes of Aamir Khan
I am not a perfectionist. Perfection doesn’t exist in real life. It’s the wrong title for me
#1
Images: IMDb
I do what I feel is right. I do not fear to walk on a new path and take risk
Images: IMDb
#2
I am raising my voice as a citizen of the country. I don’t want to enter politics
Images: IMDb
#3
I have had unsuccessful films, but I learned a lot from those films. I give my failures as much importance as my success
#4
Images: IMDb
Filmmaking is like fighting a war with leadership at the front
#5
Images: IMDb
The journey that I have undertaken, meeting people from all walks of life and learning from them, has been my biggest achievement
#6
Images: IMDb
Our society covers these problems with a veil. All I want is an open discussion
#7
Images: IMDb
I Am More Spiritual Than Religious; Besides I Am Not A Fanatic
#8
Images: IMDb
Education is education, be it verbal or written
#9
Images: IMDb
#10
Images: IMDb
Badminton is like ballet dancing. It requires a lot of control, strength, mind play and measured movement
