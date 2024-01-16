Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 16, 2024

10 best quotes of Aamir Khan

I am not a perfectionist. Perfection doesn’t exist in real life. It’s the wrong title for me

#1

Images: IMDb

I do what I feel is right. I do not fear to walk on a new path and take risk

Images: IMDb

#2

I am raising my voice as a citizen of the country. I don’t want to enter politics

 Images: IMDb

#3

I have had unsuccessful films, but I learned a lot from those films. I give my failures as much importance as my success

#4

 Images: IMDb

Filmmaking is like fighting a war with leadership at the front

#5

 Images: IMDb

The journey that I have undertaken, meeting people from all walks of life and learning from them, has been my biggest achievement

#6

 Images: IMDb

Our society covers these problems with a veil. All I want is an open discussion

#7

 Images: IMDb

I Am More Spiritual Than Religious; Besides I Am Not A Fanatic 

#8

 Images: IMDb

Education is education, be it verbal or written

#9

 Images: IMDb

#10

 Images: IMDb

Badminton is like ballet dancing. It requires a lot of control, strength, mind play and measured movement 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here