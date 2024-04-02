10 best quotes of Ajay Devgn 

The difference being that in films, unlike in life, good does always win over evil in the end
#1
As far as I know, if you take your time, write a good script and make a good film, then give the audience time, they will accept it
#2
I don't see the risk, I enjoy performing stunts, and I don't get scared
#3
I'm going to keep making films I believe in. Whether I am successful or not is besides the point
#4
In the industry, you do need some ethics - if one film does well, then thousands get work and money comes back to the industry. I guess the bottomline is, if there are two versions, then the better one will click
#5
There're so many things I want to do, like become more media savvy. I am too lazy. But I'm making an effort
#6
You get an image after you act in a film, but it is not necessary that you last long because of that image
#7
Simply that we are mirroring the trends in society, at any given time smuggling was an issue in the seventies, corruption is an issue today, and we faithfully reflect those issues
#8
Abroad, they have covered pretty much all subjects, explored every possibility, every twist. So similarities between ideas you have and those filmed abroad are quite possible
#9
#10
In the South, it is different, they have a audience that is literate