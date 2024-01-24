Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 24, 2024

10 best quotes of Al Pacino

Forget the career, do the work. If you feel what you are doing is on line and you’re going someplace and you have a vision and you stay with it, eventually things will happen

#1 

Image Source: Getty

The actor becomes an emotional athlete. The process is painful – my personal life suffers

Image Source: Getty

#2

I always tell the truth. Even when I lie

Image Source: Getty

#3

My first language was shy. It’s only by having been thrust into the limelight that I have learned to cope with my shyness

#4

Image Source: Getty

It’s easy to fool the eye but it’s hard to fool the heart

#5

Image Source: Getty

I am more alive in the theater than anywhere else, but what I take into the theater I get from the streets

#6

Image Source: Getty

Be careful how you judge people, most of all friends. You don’t sum up a man’s life in one moment

#7

Image Source: Getty

If you can identify with people, you can empathize with people and therefore you understand things

#8

Image Source: Getty

#9

Image Source: Getty

You’ll never be alone if you’ve got a book

#10

Image Source: Getty

The camera can film my face but until it captures my soul, you don’t have a movie 

