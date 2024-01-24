Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 24, 2024
10 best quotes of Al Pacino
Forget the career, do the work. If you feel what you are doing is on line and you’re going someplace and you have a vision and you stay with it, eventually things will happen
The actor becomes an emotional athlete. The process is painful – my personal life suffers
I always tell the truth. Even when I lie
My first language was shy. It’s only by having been thrust into the limelight that I have learned to cope with my shyness
It’s easy to fool the eye but it’s hard to fool the heart
I am more alive in the theater than anywhere else, but what I take into the theater I get from the streets
Be careful how you judge people, most of all friends. You don’t sum up a man’s life in one moment
If you can identify with people, you can empathize with people and therefore you understand things
You’ll never be alone if you’ve got a book
The camera can film my face but until it captures my soul, you don’t have a movie
