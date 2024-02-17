Heading 3

10 best quotes of Allu Arjun

Everything changes with time. I am not so experienced enough to analyze what the people love in me

#1

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

If we give something positive to others, it will return to us. If we give negative, that negativity will be returned

#2

I don't believe in legacy. I feel that the 'mega' tag definitely acts as a platform, but after that, it's all on the individual. Legacy does not mean a crown that is passed on; we have to create our own paths

#3

I'm only competing with myself

#4

I keep myself away from people who talk badly about others

#5

I feel I haven't been used to the fullest of my potential. There are so many genres to explore and diverse subjects to work on 

#6

I always say this, but I'm saying this again. Do not encourage piracy

#7

I am very diplomatic when I'm in front of the media or when I am going out for promotions and stuff. But, usually, I'm a very straightforward person

#8

I want my films to offer wholesome entertainment and not be my personal showreels

#9

#10

I am not against acting in a Hindi film, but I will take it up only if the story is right 

