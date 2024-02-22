Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 best quotes of Anushka Sharma 

I’m not gonna give anybody the power to control my life

#1

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

We never explore female relationships in our films. Two girls come into a movie and are associated with each other only because of a guy… I’ll make films to change that

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

#2

The more I experience ups and down in life, more and more I begin to value the women around me. The strong ones. The resilient ones. The silent ones. They are strength

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

#3

I genuinely don’t care about the ‘number one’ tag. That’s not my goal. You know, no one does that with heroes, but with actresses it’s the same number game. It’s not a bloody pageant

#4

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

People don’t like women with guts in this industry

#5

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect

#6

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Having failures in life is important to understand where, exactly, you stand

#7

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

If I lead my life according to someone else, I’ve screwed my life up 

#8

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

If you want to do something, then you should go all out completely and be fearless

#9

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

#10

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

My biggest fear is fear itself. I never want to be afraid of doing something I want

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here