Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 best quotes of Anushka Sharma
I’m not gonna give anybody the power to control my life
#1
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
We never explore female relationships in our films. Two girls come into a movie and are associated with each other only because of a guy… I’ll make films to change that
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
#2
The more I experience ups and down in life, more and more I begin to value the women around me. The strong ones. The resilient ones. The silent ones. They are strength
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
#3
I genuinely don’t care about the ‘number one’ tag. That’s not my goal. You know, no one does that with heroes, but with actresses it’s the same number game. It’s not a bloody pageant
#4
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
People don’t like women with guts in this industry
#5
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect
#6
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Having failures in life is important to understand where, exactly, you stand
#7
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
If I lead my life according to someone else, I’ve screwed my life up
#8
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
If you want to do something, then you should go all out completely and be fearless
#9
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
#10
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
My biggest fear is fear itself. I never want to be afraid of doing something I want
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.