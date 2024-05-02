Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 02, 2024
10 best quotes of Bobby Deol
I believe that everyone has good days and bad days, but you can't let the bad times beat you down
#1
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
You never know what clicks at the box office. It's very unpredictable
#2
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
#3
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
I think you have to always stay focused and positive. If your positive energy dies out, like it happened to me for some time, then you can't do anything
My greatest career mistake is giving interviews
#4
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
My two sons adore me. They've made me more responsible
#5
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Stage shows help you meet the audience face-to-face
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
#6
Ideally, I'd like to keep a balance between action and romantic roles
#7
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
I am not superhuman, and we all feel insecure at times
#8
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
#9
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
Being a parent is a huge responsibility. Your child becomes the center of your world
#10
Image Credits: Dharam Deol
I always wanted to be an actor. My father inspired me since I was three years old
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here