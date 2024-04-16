Heading 3

april 16, 2024

10 best quotes of Chiyaan Vikram 


I'm an actor who believes in looking different in every film of mine

#1

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

I informed Malayalam filmmakers that I can do a film for free if the role excites me 

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

#2

Money is important, but it's not the only driving factor for me

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

#3

The trouble is that in South cinema, after you become successful at the box office, market realities dictate your choice of films, and it becomes difficult to experiment

#4

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

I like Kamal Haasan's daring choice of roles. When I was in school and college, I modelled myself on him

#5

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, the result does not match your expectations

#6

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

I started the trend of doing only one film at a time

#7

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

I am a jovial person in real life

#8

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

I have an obsession with quality

#9

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

#10

Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram

Being a South Indian from Paramakudi, I know I wouldn't be considered for awards many times 

