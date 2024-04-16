Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 16, 2024
10 best quotes of Chiyaan Vikram
I'm an actor who believes in looking different in every film of mine
#1
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
I informed Malayalam filmmakers that I can do a film for free if the role excites me
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
#2
Money is important, but it's not the only driving factor for me
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
#3
The trouble is that in South cinema, after you become successful at the box office, market realities dictate your choice of films, and it becomes difficult to experiment
#4
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
I like Kamal Haasan's daring choice of roles. When I was in school and college, I modelled myself on him
#5
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
Sometimes, despite your best efforts, the result does not match your expectations
#6
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
I started the trend of doing only one film at a time
#7
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
I am a jovial person in real life
#8
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
I have an obsession with quality
#9
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
#10
Image: Chiyaan Vikram’s Instagram
Being a South Indian from Paramakudi, I know I wouldn't be considered for awards many times
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.