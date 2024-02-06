Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
10 best quotes of Dakota Johnson
I've only been in long-term relationships. I've never really dated myself
#1
Image: Getty
I have bizarre anxiety about being in a city - I have no idea who I am or where I am
Image: Getty
#2
A film set is the most comfortable place I could be in the world; that's what I know
Image: Getty
#3
I like a sort of androgynous look, but I also love feminine shapes
#4
Image: Getty
The secret is I have no shame
#5
Image: Getty
I love doing improv. I love comedy. I have always felt this way, even when I was really young
#6
Image: Getty
I want my outfit to match my mood
#7
Image: Getty
#8
Image: Getty
Maybe I’m so full of emotion because I’m so full of everyone else’s secrets
My most favorite thing about London is that nobody recognizes me. It's really ... cool
#9
Image: Getty
#10
Image: Getty
Sex scenes are always a little uncomfortable at first
