February 06, 2024

10 best quotes of Dakota Johnson 

I've only been in long-term relationships. I've never really dated myself

#1 

I have bizarre anxiety about being in a city - I have no idea who I am or where I am

#2 

A film set is the most comfortable place I could be in the world; that's what I know

#3

I like a sort of androgynous look, but I also love feminine shapes

#4

The secret is I have no shame

#5

I love doing improv. I love comedy. I have always felt this way, even when I was really young

#6

I want my outfit to match my mood

#7

#8

Maybe I’m so full of emotion because I’m so full of everyone else’s secrets

My most favorite thing about London is that nobody recognizes me. It's really ... cool 

#9 

#10

Sex scenes are always a little uncomfortable at first 

