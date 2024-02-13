Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 best quotes of Deadpool franchise
“Whose balls did I have to fondle to get my very own movie? I can't tell you his name, but it rhymes with Polverine”
#1
Image: Imdb
"Okay guys, I only have twelve bullets, so you're all going to have to share!”
Image: Imdb
#2
"This is confusing. Is it sexist to hit you? Is it more sexist to not hit you? I mean, the line gets real... blurry!”
Image: Imdb
#3
"A fourth wall break inside a fourth wall break? That's like, sixteen walls”
#4
Image: Imdb
"It's funny that I only ever see two of you. It's almost like the studio couldn't afford another X-Man”
#5
Image: Imdb
"It's so dark. Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?”
#6
Image: Imdb
"That’s such a huge thing to say. Go get ’em tiger! Big CG fight comin’ up!”
#7
Image: Imdb
"Because I’ve been inside you. That came out wrong. I’ve been inside your shoes, which is also off-putting”
#8
Image: Imdb
“F**k Wolverine. First, he rides my coattails with the R rating. Then the hairy motherf****r ups the ante by dying. What a d**k. Well, guess what, Wolvie? I’m dying in this one, too!”
#9
Image: Imdb
#10
Image: Imdb
“All of these elderly white men on the walls, I should have brought my rape whistle”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.