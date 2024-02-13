Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 best quotes of Deadpool franchise 

“Whose balls did I have to fondle to get my very own movie? I can't tell you his name, but it rhymes with Polverine”

#1

Image: Imdb

"Okay guys, I only have twelve bullets, so you're all going to have to share!”

Image: Imdb

#2

"This is confusing. Is it sexist to hit you? Is it more sexist to not hit you? I mean, the line gets real... blurry!”

Image: Imdb

#3

"A fourth wall break inside a fourth wall break? That's like, sixteen walls” 

#4

Image: Imdb

"It's funny that I only ever see two of you. It's almost like the studio couldn't afford another X-Man”

#5

Image: Imdb

"It's so dark. Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?”

#6

Image: Imdb

"That’s such a huge thing to say. Go get ’em tiger! Big CG fight comin’ up!”

#7

Image: Imdb

"Because I’ve been inside you. That came out wrong. I’ve been inside your shoes, which is also off-putting”

#8

Image: Imdb

“F**k Wolverine. First, he rides my coattails with the R rating. Then the hairy motherf****r ups the ante by dying. What a d**k. Well, guess what, Wolvie? I’m dying in this one, too!”

#9

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

“All of these elderly white men on the walls, I should have brought my rape whistle”

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here