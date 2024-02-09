Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10 best quotes of Dhanush 

I am not answerable to what happens with my personal life 

#1

Image: Imdb

Definition of love differs for different humans. If I will talk about me then its something that makes you forget about everything else

Image: Imdb

#2

Nothing can teach you filmmaking like editing can

Image: Imdb

#3

I had to fight; I had to fall, and I had to get hurt to be where I am

#4

Image: Imdb

I get emotionally attached with every film I do, and that stops me from being critical. I can't fight my emotions 

#5

Image: Imdb

There is no such thing as a Bollywood hero or Hollywood hero. All you see on the screen is the lead actor's interpretation of the role that has been conceived by the writer

#6

Image: Imdb

If I was not an actor, I would have been working in a five star hotel as a chef

#7

Image: Imdb

Music is my breath, blood and food - without music I would perish; the actor in me would die

#8

Image: Imdb

I think it is not easy to impress a girl, especially with the looks that I have. It is quite tough 

#9

Image: Imdb

#10

Image: Imdb

A villain can be stylish, and his actions don't have to be explained. Heroes are boring in comparison, even anti-heroes, as there's always a justification for their bad actions

