Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
10 best quotes of Dhanush
I am not answerable to what happens with my personal life
#1
Image: Imdb
Definition of love differs for different humans. If I will talk about me then its something that makes you forget about everything else
Image: Imdb
#2
Nothing can teach you filmmaking like editing can
Image: Imdb
#3
I had to fight; I had to fall, and I had to get hurt to be where I am
#4
Image: Imdb
I get emotionally attached with every film I do, and that stops me from being critical. I can't fight my emotions
#5
Image: Imdb
There is no such thing as a Bollywood hero or Hollywood hero. All you see on the screen is the lead actor's interpretation of the role that has been conceived by the writer
#6
Image: Imdb
If I was not an actor, I would have been working in a five star hotel as a chef
#7
Image: Imdb
Music is my breath, blood and food - without music I would perish; the actor in me would die
#8
Image: Imdb
I think it is not easy to impress a girl, especially with the looks that I have. It is quite tough
#9
Image: Imdb
#10
Image: Imdb
A villain can be stylish, and his actions don't have to be explained. Heroes are boring in comparison, even anti-heroes, as there's always a justification for their bad actions
