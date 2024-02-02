10 best quotes of Dilip Kumar 

I’ve done films with conviction and those characters have gone well with my age. Even the directors were competent and the subjects passable
Given my temperament, when I have either been dubbed a tragedian or a comedian, I have always felt that they are talking about someone else. Because I think I’m a bit of everything, mujh mein sab ka thoda thoda sa hai
I am not aware if Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have copied me
If I were to state what I really want, I would immediately say that I want plenty of sleep, peace of mind while awake, a handkerchief in my pocket always—and a son. These are my personal wants for the gratification of my personal self
I think personality correction is necessary for successful men, like prime ministers, businessmen, politicians
Me becoming a film actor was more a twist of tale than a chosen course because I dared not to think I could ever become an actor
No actor can be bigger than the substance he portrays, by that I mean the character, story and screenplay
I have never liked my face and the way it looks on camera. Not just today, since the beginning of my career. I believe that is a natural thing for most people
I changed my name to Dilip Kumar out of the fear of getting beaten up by my father, who was strictly against cinema
If you allow fame to get the better of you, you become a nuisance, a public nuisance, a nuisance as a friend, a member of family, a nuisance of yourself