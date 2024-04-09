10 best quotes of Diljit Dosanjh 

“I think when we truly love something, we get the same true love in return”
#1
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram
“Being an entertainer, I want to play the role both of a villain and a hero”
#2
“Definitely being spiritual helps me create good music because music is ultimately the sound of the god”
#3
“I am an observant. I like to observe people”
#4
“Whatever God has given me, I feel blessed but I don't take it for granted”
#5
“My mother never told me anything, she is just concerned about my happiness. She only watches my shows, not my films. In fact, we never discuss films”
#6
“Music is my life. If music takes a backseat, everything will go away from my life”
#7
“I am happy that people are taking me seriously as an actor”
#8
“My choice of script is governed by two factors - either I've to like the people associated with the project or the storyline should be interesting. I focus more on the vibe and the type of energy I get from them”
#9
#10
“Youngsters in Punjab don't follow Bollywood. They know about Drake, Rihanna, and the relationship between Beyonce and Jay Z”