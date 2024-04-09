Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 09, 2024

10 best quotes of Diljit Dosanjh 


“I think when we truly love something, we get the same true love in return”

#1

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“Being an entertainer, I want to play the role both of a villain and a hero”

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

#2

“Definitely being spiritual helps me create good music because music is ultimately the sound of the god”

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

#3

“I am an observant. I like to observe people”

#4

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“Whatever God has given me, I feel blessed but I don't take it for granted”

#5

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“My mother never told me anything, she is just concerned about my happiness. She only watches my shows, not my films. In fact, we never discuss films”

#6

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“Music is my life. If music takes a backseat, everything will go away from my life”

#7

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“I am happy that people are taking me seriously as an actor”

#8

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“My choice of script is governed by two factors - either I've to like the people associated with the project or the storyline should be interesting. I focus more on the vibe and the type of energy I get from them”

#9

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

#10

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

“Youngsters in Punjab don't follow Bollywood. They know about Drake, Rihanna, and the relationship between Beyonce and Jay Z” 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here