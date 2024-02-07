Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 best quotes of Dimple Kapadia
I think all my life's story is condensed in my face. It is neither innocent nor coy. It speaks volumes
#1
Image Source: IMDb
The challenge itself is to exceed certain high standards you've set for yourself
Image Source: IMDb
#2
I love seeing colours of various hues; they simply fascinate me
Image Source: IMDb
#3
To me, Valentine's Day is not merely limited to a lover but speaks of universal love
#4
Image Source: IMDb
Life has to be a roller coaster ride. Otherwise, what's the point of living? Why should I make a song and dance about mine?
#5
Image Source: IMDb
When a successful man goes to pieces, his frustration engulfs the entire surroundings
#6
Image Source: IMDb
I was never a chiffon and satin person. I am always a cotton person. It's just the way I am
#7
Image Source: Getty
I get attracted to different things. I have a different take on everything. I like to do different things. I don't like the regular stuff
#8
Image Source: Getty
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
If I am not excited about a project, then how do I expect my audience to watch my film? Give me good roles, and I will be working round the clock
