Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 best quotes of Dimple Kapadia 

I think all my life's story is condensed in my face. It is neither innocent nor coy. It speaks volumes

#1

Image Source: IMDb

The challenge itself is to exceed certain high standards you've set for yourself

Image Source: IMDb

#2

I love seeing colours of various hues; they simply fascinate me

Image Source: IMDb

#3

To me, Valentine's Day is not merely limited to a lover but speaks of universal love

#4

Image Source: IMDb

Life has to be a roller coaster ride. Otherwise, what's the point of living? Why should I make a song and dance about mine?

#5

Image Source: IMDb

When a successful man goes to pieces, his frustration engulfs the entire surroundings 

#6

Image Source: IMDb

I was never a chiffon and satin person. I am always a cotton person. It's just the way I am

#7

Image Source: Getty

I get attracted to different things. I have a different take on everything. I like to do different things. I don't like the regular stuff

#8

Image Source: Getty

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

If I am not excited about a project, then how do I expect my audience to watch my film? Give me good roles, and I will be working round the clock

