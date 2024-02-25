Heading 3
10 best quotes of Dulquer Salmaan
For me, style is all about confidence. What you wear, both in terms of clothing and jewelry, should add to your confidence
#1
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
I can make chicken curry, rice, kheema... I am a foodie and enjoy varied cuisines. My favorites are Korean and Japanese
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
#2
For any actor, being part of a Mani Ratnam film is a great experience. I grew up watching his films
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
#3
People working in films are somewhat like gypsies: we move from set to set and spent weeks, sometimes even longer, working while shooting a film
#4
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
My mum is slightly biased and feels everything I do is wonderful, but Dad was like, 'You should go ahead boldly, and I think you should do more films'
#5
Image: SBK Photography
I enjoy working in movies that appeal to and will be seen by many people
#6
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
One has to move from one's comfort zone to challenge oneself
#7
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
Duplication never works for anybody
#8
Image: SUDO
I chose my own path because that was the only way
#9
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
#10
Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram
I’ve grown up around strong women. Not to take anything away from my father, but he was a very busy man, a busy actor
