Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 best quotes of Emma Stone 

You're a human being you live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake 

#1

Image Source: Getty

I'm into grilled cheese. Grilled cheese makes me feel beautiful!

Image Source: Getty

#2

What's strange about the way my brain functions is that the only thing that has ever made me feel calm is knowing clearly what I want

Image Source: Getty

#3

I always thought it was more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way

#4

Image Source: Getty

Success is such a fleeting thing. I've seen how the careers of people I look up to ebb and flow, so I don't get carried away by it

#5

Image Source: Getty

You won't hear me saying I have no body issues because I wouldn't be human if I didn't

#6

Image Source: Getty

Just because I don't have a college degree doesn't mean I am not smart!

#7

Image Source: Getty

My favorite thing about movies is the ending, and so all my favorite movies have really great endings

#8

Image Source: Getty

I had massive anxiety as a child. I was in therapy. From 8 to 10, I was borderline agora-phobic. I could not leave my mom's side. I don't really have panic attacks anymore, but I had really bad anxiety 

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

When I look back, I don't have regrets

