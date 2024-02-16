10 best quotes of Emma Stone 

You're a human being you live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake
I'm into grilled cheese. Grilled cheese makes me feel beautiful!
What's strange about the way my brain functions is that the only thing that has ever made me feel calm is knowing clearly what I want
I always thought it was more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way
Success is such a fleeting thing. I've seen how the careers of people I look up to ebb and flow, so I don't get carried away by it
You won't hear me saying I have no body issues because I wouldn't be human if I didn't
Just because I don't have a college degree doesn't mean I am not smart!
My favorite thing about movies is the ending, and so all my favorite movies have really great endings
I had massive anxiety as a child. I was in therapy. From 8 to 10, I was borderline agora-phobic. I could not leave my mom's side. I don't really have panic attacks anymore, but I had really bad anxiety