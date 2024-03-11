Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 11, 2024

10 best quotes of Emraan Hashmi 

Just be yourself. Be honest, work towards a goal, and you'll achieve it 

#1

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

When a film is successful, you don't need to shout about it from the rooftops. I don't believe in going into overdrive. There's no desperation to be acknowledged as the reason for a film's success

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

#2

Boldness, sensuality, and an unapologetic way of showing things that is part of my films 

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

#3

I never wanted to be in the show business. I wanted to do special effects

#4

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Every married man who wants peace in the relationship should learn the trick to avoid that one question - 'How is the food?’ 

#5

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

The 'serial kisser' tag that has been thrust onto me is a lame stereotype. It irritates me. Yes, there is sexual content in my movies, and I have never been apologetic about doing bold scenes. But it's not fair to tag me this way because that can be very stifling 

#6

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

I feel I should never do passive characters. They don't work for me

#7

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

My films have a bold interpretation. They are unapologetic about showing intimacy. Going by the number of people who come to watch my films, this is what our target audience yearns for

#8

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

I tried to dance in my earlier films, but it was more like struggling to stay afloat once you are thrown into the water

#9

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

#10

Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

Acting, for me, is not about overplaying; it is about concealing. I like flawed characters that people relate to. I would never do a romcom 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here