10 best quotes of Emraan Hashmi 

Just be yourself. Be honest, work towards a goal, and you'll achieve it
#1
When a film is successful, you don't need to shout about it from the rooftops. I don't believe in going into overdrive. There's no desperation to be acknowledged as the reason for a film's success
#2
Boldness, sensuality, and an unapologetic way of showing things that is part of my films
#3
I never wanted to be in the show business. I wanted to do special effects
#4
Every married man who wants peace in the relationship should learn the trick to avoid that one question - 'How is the food?’
#5
The 'serial kisser' tag that has been thrust onto me is a lame stereotype. It irritates me. Yes, there is sexual content in my movies, and I have never been apologetic about doing bold scenes. But it's not fair to tag me this way because that can be very stifling
#6
I feel I should never do passive characters. They don't work for me
#7
My films have a bold interpretation. They are unapologetic about showing intimacy. Going by the number of people who come to watch my films, this is what our target audience yearns for
#8
I tried to dance in my earlier films, but it was more like struggling to stay afloat once you are thrown into the water
#9
#10
Acting, for me, is not about overplaying; it is about concealing. I like flawed characters that people relate to. I would never do a romcom